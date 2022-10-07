Port Stephens Examiner
Human whale's return to Fingal Beach cancelled due to rain forecast, Karuah Oyster and Timber Festival postponed

Ellie-Marie Watts
Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated October 7 2022 - 3:14am, first published 1:00am
The human whale formation, due to return to Fingal Beach on Sunday, October 9, and the Karuah Oyster and Timber Festival, to be held on October 15, have been postponed to 2023 due to the wet weather.

A miserable weekend weather forecast and the potential for flooding has forced organisers of the human whale formation and the Karuah Oyster and Timber Festival to postpone them until 2023.

