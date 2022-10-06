A miserable weekend weather forecast has forced organisers of the popular human whale formation to cancel the event for the first time in its 10-year history.
The NSW Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a "very high" chance of 20mm of rain falling in the Bay on Saturday and 30mm on Sunday when the human whale was due to make a comeback after a three year COVID-19 hiatus.
"There is no way to soften the 'blow' other than we will be back bigger and better in 2023," human whale event organiser Mel Turner said.
"It was a difficult call to make, but we were resigned to the fact we just wouldn't attract the numbers we were after to create the desired impact of the whale and calf.
"As with any outdoor event, the weather can make or break the day and the forecast is not in our favour."
The human whale event, first staged with just a few hundred people in 2011, pays homage to the 'Humpback Highway' along which an estimated 40,000 whales have travelled during their annual 10,000km migration from south to north and back again.
Its organisation this year was timed to coincide with the end of the September school holiday and the winding down of the whale watching season.
Organisers, among which are representatives from the Port's whale watching and tourism organisations, were attempting for the first time to create the outline of a mother whale and calf on Fingal Beach on October 9, requiring more than 1400 people to do so.
Ms Turner said organisers are planning to bring back the event back in 2023 to coincide with the July school holidays.
"This is traditionally when the event is held. There are opportunities we can visit to make this a larger event in celebration of the start of the whale season," she said.
The whale season continues in Port Stephens with the southern migration still in full swing.
Whale watching tour operators Moonshadow-TQC Cruises and Imagine Cruise reported experiencing a bumper October long weekend out on the water with active sightings of whales and calves.
The whale season traditionally wraps up mid-November.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
