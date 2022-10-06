ADAM Devich says the Northern Hawks are priority No.1 after being appointed Newcastle Rugby League's new general manager.
The former NRL referee returns to Newcastle's administration office, having finished a two-year stint as operations co-ordinator at the end of 2019, with the Hawks' promotion bid for next season still pending.
Devich, who officially starts in the role later this month following the resignation of previous boss Marc Glanville before the recent play-offs, hopes a decision on the 2023 campaign is made sooner rather than later.
The Newcastle RL board have given the Port Stephens-based club the green light, meaning an expanded 11-team competition in first grade, but state governing body NSW Rugby League are yet to make a final call.
Northern Hawks claimed the Newcastle RL reserve grade premiership last month.
"Priority number one is getting an understanding of the Northern Hawks situation," Devich told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday.
"Clubs want to sign players and know draws and that sort of stuff. I'll start on the 24th of October and I'd like to think by then we have a really good understanding of whether or not they are in the comp or not.
"Obviously if they come in it becomes 22 rounds so it impacts the length of the season."
Devich also identified the relationship between Newcastle RL and local NRL club the Knights as a key area.
He's done work as a referee consultant with the Knights (2020, 2021) and Storm.
Devich was most recently employed by Australian Professional Leagues, focusing on A-League soccer operations, and also had a short stint at Cricket NSW in 2017.
The Port Macquarie Sharks junior was a rugby league referee for 26 years.
