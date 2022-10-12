Port Stephens Examiner
House of the week: 16 Gymea Way, Nelson Bay

October 12 2022 - 1:30pm
  • 16 Gymea Way, Nelson Bay
  • 5 bed 3 bath 3 car
  • Auction guide: $2.8 million
  • AGENCY: First National Port Stephens
  • AGENT: Meg Dean 0403 271 539
  • INSPECT: As advertised/By appointment

Breathtaking views, beautiful residence, secluded hilltop location: this stunner is the ultimate triple threat in real estate.

