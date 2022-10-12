House of the week: 16 Gymea Way, Nelson Bay

Breathtaking views, beautiful residence, secluded hilltop location: this stunner is the ultimate triple threat in real estate.
Located in a prestigious enclave in Nelson Bay, elevated within the tree tops of a private cul-du-sac, this fabulous home takes full advantage of its lofty, east-facing aspect with panoramic views of the entire bay and headlands, surrounding neighbourhoods and bushland.
Both levels feature expansive open-plan living areas that flow out to large undercover balconies just made for entertaining and showing off those outstanding views.
The avid entertainer will also love the immaculate kitchen with its ample bench space and large butler's pantry.
All five bedrooms are spacious and carpeted. The master bedroom is a retreat in itself with sublime views, balcony and luxury en suite bathroom.
Entering the property is a breeze with a level driveway leading to the entrance and triple lockup garage. Features include magnificent timber floors, ducted air-conditioning and solar-powered energy.
