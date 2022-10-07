Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Seaham firearms dealer Michael Fraser gets a two and a half year ICO over 2018 guns charges

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
October 7 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the guns Michael Fraser had amassed at his Seaham property when police raided his business in February 2018. Picture supplied.

THE most serious offence that former firearms dealer Michael Fraser committed was failing to tell police about a semi-automatic SKS rifle that his friend brought to his workshop at Seaham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.