Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

Raymond Terrace woman hit by car on William Street crossing shares fears for future if construction 'obstruction' not cleared

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace resident Avril Polson, 19, said poor visibility caused by the construction of the William Street stages was the cause behind her being hit by a car on the pedestrian crossing on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

A woman hit by a car while using the pedestrian crossing in the main street of Raymond Terrace said she feels "lucky" she wasn't seriously hurt but "terrified" that it could happen again to someone else, and with a worse outcome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.