A woman hit by a car while using the pedestrian crossing in the main street of Raymond Terrace said she feels "lucky" she wasn't seriously hurt but "terrified" that it could happen again to someone else, and with a worse outcome.
Avril Polson was knocked to the ground by a car while using the William Street crossing on Wednesday afternoon, attributing the incident to the view being obstructed by the construction of the public stages.
Seating decks with greenery are being installed on both sides of the crossing as part of the William Street revitalisation project, which Port Stephens Council general manager Tim Crosdale said was informed by community feedback.
"The William Street revitalisation project is funded by the NSW Government through the Streets as Shared Spaces fund which aims to provide more and better public space that improves walkability and connection, enables day and night activity and increases footfall," he said.
"Council applied for this funding for the project to meet objectives of the Raymond Terrace Public Domain Plan, which is a 20-year vision for Raymond Terrace that prioritises people and focuses on connectivity, public spaces and place activation.
"One purpose of the William Street project is to provide a greater level of amenity, safety and service to pedestrians in our town centres, under the principle of traffic calming which uses physical design and other measures to purposely slow traffic down.
"As part of the works pedestrian crossing lighting is being installed and pavement marking is part of the scope for the stage two works."
More than $1.5 million will be spent improving the Raymond Terrace town centre in the next two years, with the stages and a green public space on the site of the town's former fire station key to the project.
Miss Polson, aged 19, said she held great concern for pedestrian safety in William Street with the construction of the stages, calling them a "distraction" and an "obstruction".
"Ever since they put the construction up, every local has been worried about it. It's a major distraction to drivers but also it blocks the view of the crosswalk," she said.
"I'm worried that even when they finish construction you're not going to be able to see the crossing clearly.
"I got off lucky. But I am the first person this is going to happen to. What if next time it's a small child? That's what terrifies me so much about it."
The Raymond Terrace resident was crossing William Street about 2.20pm on October 5, heading into MarketPlace shopping centre for some lunch before starting work at nearby Aldi, when she was struck a car.
Miss Polson said she had just passed the middle of the crossing when she was clipped by the car which had been on the MarketPlace side of the road and knocked down "a couple of meters off the crossing".
"I was hit by the side of the car, luckily. It knocked me down but thankfully I didn't go over or under it [car]," she said.
"I was very confused because I wasn't expecting it. Some bystanders came to help get me off the road, which was very nice."
Bystanders called an ambulance and police. An ambulance showed up and checked Miss Polson over, but she was not taken to hospital. She was advised to get X-rays, which she did on Thursday.
"Thankfully nothing is broken, just swollen and bruised. My entire body is aching," she said.
The female driver who hit Miss Polson stopped and apologised to her. The driver eventually left but did not provide her details to Miss Polson. A bystander did get the driver's licence plate details. Miss Polson said she would be filing a report with police about the incident.
West ward councillor Giacomo Arnott said he understood the concerns of locals about the safety of the stage structures, and was seeking information from council staff on additional safety measures.
"I have asked council staff to look into speed bumps and to make the are safer," he said.
"If it's clear once these structures are complete that theyre''re a safety risk, I'll take action to address it."
Mr Crosdale said the council had carried out extensive community engagement on the William Street changes last year, which informed their decision-making about the project.
"Council sought specific engagement around the William Street, Streets as Shared Spaces project in June and July 2021 with businesses and key stakeholders including: business drop-in session, business walk around, online survey, Raymond Terrace Implementation Panel meeting, project webpage, newsletter to key stakeholders, social media and media releases," he said.
"This completion of this project has been significantly impacted by material lead times and contractor availability as a result of both COVID-19 and the ongoing wet weather.
"Council is working with its contractors to complete the project soon, in line with the Streets as Shared Spaces grant funding guidelines, however works are still expected to take several weeks more. These delays don't affect the cost of the project.
"Council will continue to look for opportunities to improve the streetscape, public spaces and pedestrian connectivity as per the Raymond Terrace Public Domain Plan."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
