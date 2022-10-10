Having a 'work family' has exceeded the expectations for Nelson Bay's Jasmin Kaschan who was just 17 years old when she joined her own at Coles Salamander Bay.
The now 22 year old and mum of two was recently diagnosed with stage four breast cancer and her co-workers have rallied around to support her in the toughest journey of her life.
To help alleviate the pressures of medical bills and living expenses, Coles Salamander Bay online manager Felicity Turner urged people to dig deep into their pockets and began a fundraiser called 'Jazzy's Journey'.
"Jasmin joined my team five years ago, we became close friends and to me, helping her was a no brainer," she said.
"Just to be able to take some of that financial stress off her shoulders makes my heart sing."
Ms Turner ran a raffle which was drawn on October 10, and within five days it had already raised $10,000.
"The community response has been so overwhelming. Donations for our raffle kept coming in and businesses and the community just keep on giving," she said.
She has also started a Go Fund Me page which at the time of publishing, has raised $41,686 out of its $50,000 target goal.
"To be honest when I began the fundraiser I put the goal at $20,000 but now I'm hoping to make at least $80,000," she said.
Ms Turner thanked those who have donated to help Jasmin and her children.
"Yes I started the fundraising but without the support of everyone it would not have been the success it has been. I just wish I could do more," she said.
She also plans to host a fundraising trivia night at Club Macquarie with details to come.
You can donate at gofundme.com/f/a9gnb-jazzys-journey.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.