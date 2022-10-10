Port Stephens Examiner
SeaSide Singers inviting community to Sing into Spring concert in Soldiers Point

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated October 10 2022
The SeaSide Singers is inviting the community to its 'Sing into Spring' concert at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on October 15.

Show tunes, toe tapping pop songs and a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John will be at the heart of a SeaSide Singers concert this month.

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

