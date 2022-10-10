Show tunes, toe tapping pop songs and a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John will be at the heart of a SeaSide Singers concert this month.
The Tomaree Peninsula-based community choir will 'Sing into Spring' at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Saturday, October 15.
SeaSide Singers publicity officer Diana Souter said the choir are "delighted to be performing again for the community" after a two year break because of COVID, in particular restrictions around singing.
The choir swung back into action in April for the NSW Seniors Festival concert, which was incidentally their last outing two years prior.
They performed three Christmas in July concerts.
Souter said the singers are happy to be back at what they love best - singing for entertainment.
All members of the community are invited to attend the Sing into Spring concert, which will begin in the auditorium of the club at 2pm. Doors will open at 1.30pm.
The choir will entertain with classical, popular and show tunes featuring themes of "returning to travel, timeless love stories and toe tapping 50's and 60's pop songs".
For the show-stopping finale, remembering Newton-John, the performance will be West Side Story.
Tickets, on the door or by calling 0412 181 043, cost $25.
The SeaSide Singers is open to new members and can be booked for events.
For more information phone Souter on 0418 278 201.
