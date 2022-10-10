After learning his craft at Nelson Bay Football Club and then moving to the New Lambton Eagles to refine his skills, Oliver Martin was recently added to the Eagles' development squad.
Ollie recently was selected in the Newcastle-Northern division futsal team to play in the national age divisions on the Gold Coast. Following the championships, national selectors picked the Australian teams to attend the World Futsal Championships in Barcelona, Spain in June 2023.
Eleven year old Ollie was selected in the 10 man under-12 man national squad to tour with the Australian All Stars team.
Another local rising soccer star is Ava McCann from Fingal Bay who played a vital role with the Newcastle Olympic under-17 team in the NPLW grand final against Broadmeadow Magic. Ava scored goals in the 53rd and 80th minute. A penalty shootout saw Olympic win the grand final 4-2.
ONE local sports club that flies under the radar is the Nelson Bay Pistol Club. It has 160 members including 14 female and five juniors. The club is opened to all people with a wide range of abilities and skill sets.
The pistol club is located behind the Nelson Bay council depot. It was founded in 1996. The range began competition in 2002 after some small grants and a large work program by dedicated volunteers assisted with the club's building that gave them a solid base for competitions.
The club championships and annual general meeting were recently held. The executive committee line up for another season will be headed up by president Warren West, vice president Stephen Sharpe, captain Lance Dowle, secretary Kevin Griffey and treasurer David Morison. The club hold competitions at their range on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.
NELSON Bay Golf Club's busy year continues with the four round club championships starting Saturday, October 15.
The club has welcomed new CEO David Lulham who has an impressive +2 handicap. David joins the club after successful stints with Central Coast clubs, the last being Wyong.
The club wrapped up their B- and C-grade pennant series with both teams making the finals played at Hawks Nest.
C-grade lost a tight contest in the decider but B-grade won the flag after plenty of tension on the final holes. With scores locked with Newcastle Golf Club 2-2, Zach Semmens won his last three holes. Then Chris Mawson went down the 19 hole in a playoff, which he won to clinch the final 4-2.
The regional finals of the keno event were played at Pacific Dunes. Bay teams were in the mix with the men's duo Michael Trigas and Mitch Ingle winning with the score of 62.75.
The ladies team of Rhondda Shaw and Barbara Frost finished third, 66.75, while in the mixed event Jenny and Michael Hazer, 68.5, finished ninth.
THE local sporting community will welcome the return of live boxing to the Tomaree Peninsula with the 'War on the Water' set down for Nelson Bay Bowling Club on Saturday, November 19.
The action-packed card will feature 14 top quality amateur fights and three professional bouts. Also on the card is promoter and Next Level Boxing owner Aaron Cocco.
His bout will be the main event where he will fight a tough pro boxer from New Zealand.
After a successful amateur career, Aaron will have his third pro fight. It comes after a strong showing at Star City Casino on the No Limit boxing card where he won over former league player Tim Simona.
In April Cocco also won a grueling contest at Adamstown Bowling Club against a tough brisbane hombre Dane Alchin.
There are plenty of ringside packages available through Aaron on 0413 281 419, including VIP ringside platinum pack for 10 people. Includes food and drinks $2500.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
