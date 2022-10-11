Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Something Fishy: New to fishing? Listen and learn

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
October 11 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corlette champion Martin Harris fishing with Old Schoie on Birubi Beach.

The very best tip I can give to any aspiring angler, those new to the game, is to get to know someone who catches fish regularly and find out all their secrets on how to be successful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.