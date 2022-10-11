The very best tip I can give to any aspiring angler, those new to the game, is to get to know someone who catches fish regularly and find out all their secrets on how to be successful.
If you are really fortunate, the 'expert' may invite you to accompany them on an outing so that you can witness firsthand all the tips and techniques necessary for success.
Recently, Corlette beginner Martin Harris teamed up with 'The Baron of Birubi', Old Schoie, who knows all the Stockton Beach bream on a first name basis.
David 'Old Schoie' Schofield takes every opportunity to travel along Stockton Beach, from the northern end, chasing bream, whiting and an occasional mulloway, tailor, salmon and flathead.
Rarely does he miss out.
Schoie knows where the fish gather on the beach, the best bait, hook and line size, the right time and tide to target the big winter bream.
The wind and current strength and direction plus the temperature of the water, all come into consideration.
Over years of experience all this information has been gathered and processed by Schoie.
For a first-time fisher on the beach, this information is all a bit of a mystery.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens or a local fishing yarn to share, get in touch with Stinker.
Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.