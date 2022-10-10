A celebration of the Port's natural beauty and biodiversity will be held in Salamander Bay on Sunday, and the community is invited to head along.
The Mambo-Wanda Wetlands Conservation Group and EcoNetwork Port Stephens will host a Picnic in the Park event at 109 Foreshore Drive on October 16.
Picnic in the Park is a state-wide initiative of the Nature Conservation Council giving communities an opportunity to join together to celebrate nature.
The picnic location, at 109 Foreshore Drive, is symbolic, as the conservation groups are fighting to keep the park as a green space following a proposal by Port Stephens Council to sell it.
A spokesperson of the Mambo-Wanda group said Picnic in the Park was an opportunity for people to celebrate the "beauty and biodiversity of our local area" and a chance to "connect with local community members and groups".
"People are encouraged to bring signs and flags that highlight local and national environment issues," the spokeswoman said.
EcoNetwork Port Stephens has recently linked with groups from the central coast, Cessnock and Newcastle to form The Barrington to Hawkesbury Climate Corridors Alliance.
Jo Lynch and Paul Winn from the Hunter Community Environment Centre will be at the Salamander Bay picnic to develop support for this grassroots campaign to protect threatened species in a warming world.
There will be a barbecue, music and displays available on Sunday. The event starts at 11am.
