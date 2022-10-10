Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Grab a chair and some nibbles and head to Salamander Bay for Picnic in the Park

Updated October 10 2022 - 4:47am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Salamander Bay foreshore. A Picnic in the Park will be held at 109 Foreshore Drive on Sunday, October 16. Picture by Kelly Hammond.

A celebration of the Port's natural beauty and biodiversity will be held in Salamander Bay on Sunday, and the community is invited to head along.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.