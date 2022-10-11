From the jive to the jitterbug, Nelson Bay is set to swing into three days of pure rock 'n' roll.
The Nelson Bay Rock 'n' Roll Club is hosting its annual rock 'n' roll festival on October 14, 15 and 16 at Wests Nelson Bay Diggers.
President Keith Barnard anticipated hundreds of dancers to visit Nelson Bay over the weekend.
"Other rock 'n' roll clubs will be visiting us from across NSW and the ACT and the club will be decorated in rock 'n' roll theme," he said.
"And if you don't dance you're more than welcome to come along and enjoy the dances and listen to the music."
There will be three bands playing over the three days with Rave On setting the scene on Friday night, Jake Rattle N Roll on Saturday night and The Blue Suede Boppers on Sunday.
Entry is free and all are welcome. Doors open at 7pm on Friday with shows at 7pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.
Mr Barnard was one of six local dancers who established the club in 2000 as a way to promote rock 'n' roll, and he and his wife Diana created the festival as a way of promoting rock 'n' roll dance.
"We've been around for 22 years and I think people really enjoy the dancing and the socialising and meeting up at each event," he said.
He said the festival is a social gathering for lovers of rock 'n' roll and a way for the Nelson Bay club to promote its existence and get more people involved.
Nelson Bay Rock 'n' Roll Club also host dance lessons in the auditorium at Wests, on Tuesday evenings at 7pm for a cost of $5.
For more information about the weekend phone Keith Barnard on (02) 4981 1471.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.