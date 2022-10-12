Results of a Port Stephens Council survey has backed concerns raised by Nelson Bay business owners that pedestrian access is "inadequate" in the town centre without the Victoria Parade footbridge.
The council survey in August sought feedback on parking and pedestrian changes in the Nelson Bay town, including how the removal of the footbridge has affected businesses.
According to the council, there was 67 responses to the Nelson Bay parking and pedestrian survey. Twenty eight respondents said they had used the bridge daily and 44 felt that pedestrian access was inadequate without the bridge.
"Those in favour of the bridge's removal thought that removing it opened up the area and improved the look and feel of the space, whilst reducing litter and anti-social behaviour," Janelle Gardner, the council's communications section manager, said.
"Those against the removal of the footbridge cited the access to the shops in Nelson Towers and the reduction of foot traffic for those businesses, as well as pedestrian safety as the major reasons they wanted the bridge repaired and returned."
Nelson Bay business owners flagged pedestrian concerns with the council at a meeting on September 30.
They reported seeing people dodge traffic and jump over the concrete barrier on Victoria Parade rather than use the pedestrian crossing at the lights or further down at the park, and seeing the constant backup of traffic at the lights due to more people using them to cross the road.
The bridge was removed in April. It was due to be replaced in August but inspections found structural defects in the concrete bridge, stairs and support structures which the council said are "excessive" to repair.
Related Reading:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.