Port Stephens Council survey results back claims from businesses that pedestrian access is 'inadequate' in Nelson Bay CBD after bridge removal

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
October 12 2022 - 10:00pm
Remnants of the Victoria Parade footbridge in Nelson Bay.

Results of a Port Stephens Council survey has backed concerns raised by Nelson Bay business owners that pedestrian access is "inadequate" in the town centre without the Victoria Parade footbridge.

Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

