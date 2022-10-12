With the return of school this week it was back to reality for Newcastle high school teacher Olivia Higgins, but what a holiday story she had to tell her students.
Higgins helped the Newcastle Knights cap off a fairytale season by winning a NRLW premiership and was handed the keys to the city in celebration of the achievement.
"It's going to feel weird going back to school after all that," she said. "It's been a big year."
Higgins, from Raymond Terrace, completed the unprecedented honour of claiming two NRLW titles this year.
Two NRLW campaigns took place in the same calendar year because the national women's competition at the end of 2021 got postponed due to COVID.
Higgins debuted for the Sydney Roosters in the NRLW at the start of the year, winning a title before returning home to join the Knights for the second season of 2022 and ultimately claiming a second premiership.
The Knights defeated Parramatta 32-12 in front of a packed Accor Stadium on Sunday, October 2.
"I just remember it was so loud," Higgins said of the grand final game.
"I've played in a lot of big games now but there was 42,000 people there by the end of it. We were so excited to showcase what we can do in front of that many people.
"Three or four years ago you wouldn't have had anyone show up early to watch our game. It's pretty cool to see how far [the women's game has] grown."
Higgins was one of five Hunter-based Roosters players that made the switch the Knights this season, and were part of a remarkable turnaround which saw the club go from collecting the wooden-spoon in their inaugural season to winning a NRLW title.
Fellow homegrown talent Bobbi Law, from Nelson Bay, was also part of the premiership-winning Knights team.
Higgins said the move to the Knights was an easy decision for her to make.
"Being a school teacher here in Newcastle I struggled a lot with commuting and travel," she said.
"I was working fulltime and training for virtually full-time. Us five girls used to carpool but then Hannah signed to the Knights, then another girl did so our little carpool just kept getting smaller."
Higgins said she also liked what the Knights were doing off the field, including establishing the centre of excellence in which the women's team have the "exact same space as the men".
Following their grand final win, the Knights women received a warm welcome from friends, family and supporters at a function at NEX. Two days later, Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes handed the team the keys to the city.
"It was so cool to walk into that after the game, to see people had waited around to watch us come in," she said.
"The keys to the city, that just topped everything off. We were stoked to see Newy get behind us like that."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
