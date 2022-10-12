The Hunter New England Health District has refuted claims by Port Stephens MP Kate Washington that Tomaree Community Hospital is not a true hospital in the network, but run as a community health service.
Looking into complaints about wait times and staffing issues, the state Labor MP said she had received information that the Nelson Bay-based hospital is managed by Community and Aged Care Services within the health district.
"I'm being told that, currently, Tomaree Community Hospital doesn't have the same staffing, patient pathways, oversight or resources as other hospitals in the area," Ms Washington said.
"Local healthcare professionals who work at Tomaree Community Hospital have told me this is a gravely serious issue and that change is urgently required.
"And I believe them. Because it explains the poor experiences at the hospital that many locals have shared with me."
In response to Ms Washington's claim, a Hunter New England Health Local Health District spokesperson told the Examiner that Tomaree is treated as a hospital by the health district.
"Hunter New England Local Health District can confirm that Tomaree Hospital operates as a hospital and is part of the district's network of facilities," the spokesperson said.
"Tomaree Hospital is a small hospital with a level two emergency department.
"Inpatient services include a 14 bed adult medical ward for people with acute medical issues who do not require extensive diagnostic testing or surgery, people recuperating from illness or surgery, and people requiring palliative care.
"Anyone requiring a higher level of care is transferred to the most appropriate hospital in the network."
Ms Washington hosted Ryan Park, the shadow minister for health, in Nelson Bay on Wednesday, October 5 to "shine a spotlight" on the hospital that she said is "so under-resourced and understaffed it can't cope with our community's health care needs".
"We've got people who are waiting to be seen by a doctor for eight to 10 hours, people who are leaving before they are seen because of those wait times and then going home and having even worse health outcomes," she said.
"The staff can't cope because they don't have the resources they need to meet our community's health needs.
"We have very difficult access to GPs, hardly any ambulances around and a hospital that's under-resourced.
"We've heard some genuine concerns from the workers and we are now very concerned that we have a ticking time bomb.
"Fundamentally it's because our hospital isn't actually classified as a hospital for the purposes of NSW Health.
"That's leading to staffing issues, governance issues and importantly, really poor health outcomes for many people in the community."
During his visit, Mr Park met with union representatives to talk about issues and resourcing at the Nelson Bay hospital.
Among those was members of the Tomaree branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, which formed in April in response to the increasing issues with staff ratios and the pressures put on nurses.
Charmaine Skimmings, president of the Tomaree branch, said the association welcomed the chance to speak with Mr Park and Ms Washington.
"The public recognition of the issues faced at Tomaree Community Hospital has been a long time coming," she said.
"We hope that this recognition, together with the recent commitment by the ALP towards addressing nursing ratios, will ensure that the community of Port Stephens will be provided with the health care they are entitled to."
Nurse-to-patient ratios and increased pay have been central to the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association demands of the Liberal government, which has resulted in statewide industrial action three times in 2022.
Labor has endorsed a system of minimum and enforceable safe staffing levels in public hospitals.
Ms Washington said she would be writing to the NSW Health Minister, Brad Hazzard, about the classification of Tomaree Community Hospital and concerns raised with her and Mr Park about wait times, staffing and resourcing.
"Our community deserves a proper facility run as an actual hospital," she said.
"This is not a minor issue of branding or terminology - it has serious impacts on patients.
"As the local member of parliament, I'll be seeking answers on behalf of our community, and trying to get to the bottom of this situation. Clearly, improvements must be made, so I'll be fighting every step of the way."
Tomaree Community Hospital first opened as a polyclinic - a healthcare facility independent of a hospital that provides examinations and treatments for a wide variety of diseases and injuries - in 1988.
