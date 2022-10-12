Anna Bay's Pasta Di Porto have been crowned by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) for their champion filled pasta in the 2022 Sydney Royal Fine Food Show.
The Italian family-run business were awarded for their Portobello Mushroom, Roast Garlic and Truffle Ravioli in Porcini Mushroom Pasta and also received a gold medal for their Tasmanian Smoked Salmon, Lemon Oil and Fresh Dill Ravioli in Squid Ink Pasta.
They had nine entries in the competition and came home with the two gold medals, six silver and one bronze.
"We are so humbled and proud to have been awarded the championship in the Filled Pasta category... Proof that passion, dedication and hard work can have positive outcomes," the business wrote in a social media post.
"We are so very grateful to be given this opportunity to continually showcase our products in this prestigious national competition," it read.
Sydney Royal Fine Food Show Committee Chair Lachlan Bowtell said the standard was very high across all seven competitions of the show.
"Our judges were very pleased with the exhibits. It's great to see so many companies submit their products for evaluation," he said.
"The Sydney Royal Fine Food Show provides invaluable feedback for exhibitors, by the best judges in the country, which will continue to drive product quality going forward."
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
