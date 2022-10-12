I read with disappointment 'Bridge loss halts traffic flow' [Examiner, News, October 6].
The original bridge was built, as stated in 1988. I was the Councillor at that time who approved the construct of the footbridge.
At that time a developer was required to make a financial contribution under Section 94 of the Local Government Act, to public amenities. The Developer was prepared to build the footbridge as his contribution. The purpose was to provide safe access from the commercial centre to the foreshore area via the arcade. It achieved that purpose then, as it did until recently.
I make the assumption that the same requirements of a developer exists today, so money may be available via this means.
I would like to make the following suggestions: (1) the existing buttresses be removed up to the existing vertical columns; (2) the footbridge be of light weight construction in steel/aluminium; (3) the weight of the footbridge be centred over the existing vertical columns.
I do not accept that the existing structures should be removed, as an option. The footbridge is owned by the public, built by private money for the public benefit, to provide safe access from the commercial centre to the foreshore, and should be reconstructed to its original purpose.
So the Port Stephens Council wants to increase rates by at least 30 per cent. Deja vu.
Funny, I didn't see anybody mentioning that at the recent election. Perhaps instead of raising the rates, try raising revenue by enforcing parking restrictions. If you park in Wallsend, you can be sure that a parking inspector will check your car at least once every 90 minutes.
You could park five days in Nelson Bay without seeing one.
Rather than increasing our rates, Port Stephens Council would be better off being more careful how they spend the money that 'we' give them.
Just one example is the money spent on our roads. I see countless examples of repairs failing and needing to be redone after a very short period of time. I would like to know who, if anyone, is held responsible for what seems to be just poor workmanship?
If the work has been done by council workers then who is overseeing or supervising the work to ensure that it is up to standard? Are council engineers held responsible when works fail? If the work is being done by contractors then are they held responsible for repairs or does council just pay them again and again?
I have contracted to major utilities for several decades and we would always be held to account and be required to repair any work which didn't meet standards at our cost.
Port Stephens is one of the busiest tourist destinations on our eastern coast, with ever increasing, already high traffic levels, huge parking demands, and a massive lack of ground space.
How then could our council possibly decide that the only practical piece of CBD-connecting infrastructure be removed permanently?
The road traffic has always been a problem and will continue to worsen, and the bridge is the only logical way to keep the park and waterfront and marina areas connected to the town, and cost should not be an issue.
Have they not considered the huge losses that would be experienced by all businesses in the marina, waterfront and park areas?
This decision must be reconsidered urgently and logically, because the bridge replacement cost will only increase as time goes on.
