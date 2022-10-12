Port Stephens Examiner
Letters to the Port Stephens Examiner: October 13

October 12 2022 - 8:00pm
Geoff McClelland believes the footbridge that was removed at Victoria Parade, Nelson Bay should be replaced with a lighter construction such as aluminium or steel.

Removal a bridge too far

I read with disappointment 'Bridge loss halts traffic flow' [Examiner, News, October 6].

