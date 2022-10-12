The lack of toilets has come out as the number one issue visitors to the Tomaree Headland have with their experience at the iconic Port Stephens site.
Limited parking and the need for more signage were some of the other issues raised as part of a Tomaree Headland Heritage Group (THHG) survey to "assess feedback on the visitor experience".
"The Tomaree Headland is one of the most iconic sites on the eastern seaboard of Australia and the most visited attraction in Port Stephens," group president, Peter Clough, said.
"Apart from providing useful visitor behavioural patterns upon arrival at the headland entry point, feedback from this and further visitor surveys would be a valuable resource, particularly when assessing the future of the Tomaree Lodge site."
THHG is just one group with a vision for the lodge site, which is formerly a residential centre for people with disabilities managed by the Department of Communities and Justice.
THHG says the lodge has the potential to become an education and tourism precinct while the Tomaree Cultural Development Group envisions it as a multi-use community and cultural precinct.
There have also been calls and a rally seeking to reopen the lodge as short-term crisis accommodation. Meanwhile, the site is the subject Native Title Claim by the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council.
THHG's survey of 100 people was conducted in two hours on September 10.
Of the people surveyed, 65 per cent were visitors from outside Port Stephens and were undertaking the Tomaree Lodge foreshore walk.
Mr Clough said survey volunteers became a source of information to people seeking directions, which identified a need for more information and signage about the headland.
Another key response to the survey was the need for greater signage and information on the headland's WWI history, the need for toilets at the foot of the headland, that there is limited parking and no public transport to the site.
"Tomaree Headland is by far the most visitation for any attraction in Port Stephens," Mr clough said.
"In 2018 over 200,000 people were recorded as using the headland summit walk. We believe that this attraction should be able to meet visitor expectations and be visitor friendly.
"The Tomaree Coastal Walk will probably be completed later next year and that will attract even more visitors so we need to have facilities and services that are up to scratch."
Mr Clough said THHG has written to the Department of Communities and Justice asking them to reopen amenities at the northern end of the lodge site.
The results of the survey have been supplied to National Parks and Wildlife Service, which manages Tomaree Headland.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
