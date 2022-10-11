Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Council 2023 rate rise proposals: two options on public exhibition until October 12

Ellie-Marie Watts
Matt Carr
By Ellie-Marie Watts, and Matt Carr
Updated October 19 2022 - 9:52am, first published October 11 2022 - 11:29pm
Port Stephens mayor Ryan Palmer said the documents on public exhibition also include affordability measures for ratepayers to cope with the extra cost.

A quarter now or a third later? It's the question facing Port Stephens ratepayers after the council narrowed options for its looming rate rise.

