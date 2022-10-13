Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group use awareness month to keep breast cancer in front of mind

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated October 13 2022 - 11:28pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group is reminding women to self-examine to save their lives. Picture supplied

Did you know one in eight women in NSW will develop breast cancer in their lifetime?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.