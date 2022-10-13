Did you know one in eight women in NSW will develop breast cancer in their lifetime?
Now think of eight women in your life, whether it's your mum, your grandmother, your aunt, your sister, your cousin or your friend.
And while breast cancer is uncommon in men, around 150 are diagnosed with it each year in Australia, mostly those aged over 50.
Either way, it's an alarming statistic that hits close to home when it affects someone you care about.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group president Sarah Smith is reminding the women and men of Port Stephens to be aware and self-examine to help save their own lives.
"October has always been the month where people focus on breast cancer awareness, have functions, fundraisers and dress up in pink, but I think it's just a good opportunity to keep breast cancer in front of mind," she said.
Ms Smith said it was important for all women, young and old, to do their check ups every month.
"We have found recently we have a lot of older ladies in their 80s being diagnosed, because with mammograms they don't automatically send you a reminder once you're over 70," she said.
"We also found at the start of last year that there was an influx of people [being diagnosed] because they'd been put off getting screened, so all these people got diagnosed at once."
Ms Smith said there was a high demand for the support group to assist residents with travel to and from appointments in Newcastle and Maitland.
"We're we are here there's not a huge amount of medical facilities, there's no treatment facilities it's all Newcastle and Maitland. So we have 40 members who are drivers, and last calendar year we did over 300 drives, it was almost one a day," she said.
Fortunately the five-year survival rate for breast cancer is much higher in 2022 than it has ever been, sitting at 91.8 per cent for women and 86.5 per cent for men.
"It's a positive that it can be treated early for so many people," Ms Smith said.
But with an estimated 3214 people still expected to die from breast cancer in Australia, Ms Smith encouraged women to speak up and see a doctor if they noticed something unusual.
"If you have any doubts, speak to your doctor and if you're not happy with the information they give you, or the answer they give you, follow it up and go to someone else," she said.
"Keep asking questions, don't just google it."
Ms Smith said an easy way to check yourself was to feel for any lumps when in the shower washing your hair.
"It's always been recommended to check in the shower when you put your arm up to wash your hair. The main thing is making it a habit in your healthcare routine, it's something you have to be aware of," she said.
"I felt a lump," is a common phrase for those who have had a breast cancer diagnosis, but there are many other symptoms or warning signs to watch for.
The Breast Cancer Network Australia encourages women to check all parts of the breast, armpits and up the collarbone. Symptoms can also include swelling, irritation, redness, flaky skin, pulling pain, discharge and changes in size.
To keep fundraising for breast cancer treatment and research, the Tomaree support group will host its 'In the Pink' breakfast on October 19 and its annual golf day in March next year.
PRD Real Estate Port Stephens are also raising funds this year with an October auction campaign.
For every property the agency sells, the team will donate $500 to the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group. The auction will be held on Saturday, October 29 at 3.30pm.
Alanna Tomazin
