Coles Salamander Bay rally community to support Jasmin Kaschan in her cancer battle

By Alanna Tomazin
October 12 2022 - 3:30pm
Coles Salamander Bay employees have rallied together to raise funds for their co-worker, 22 year-old Jasmin Kaschan, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture supplied

Having a 'work family' has exceeded the expectations for Nelson Bay's Jasmin Kaschan who was just 17 years old when she joined her own at Coles Salamander Bay.

