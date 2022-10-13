Port Stephens Examiner
Critically acclaimed author Mark Tedeschi to visit Port Stephens libraries to talk about new true crime book

October 13 2022 - 4:00am
Criminal prosecutor turned award-winning author Mark Tedeschi will talk about his new book, Missing, Presumed Dead, at Raymond Terrace and Tomaree libraries on November 3.

True crime fans will have an opportunity to hear details about a double murder that shocked the nation when a man with intimate knowledge about the case visits Port Stephens next month.

