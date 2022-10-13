True crime fans will have an opportunity to hear details about a double murder that shocked the nation when a man with intimate knowledge about the case visits Port Stephens next month.
Criminal prosecutor turned award-winning author Mark Tedeschi will talk about his new book Missing, Presumed Dead to audiences at Raymond Terrace and Tomaree libraries on Thursday, November 3.
The details the disappearances of Dorothy Davis in 1995 and Kerry Whelan in 1997 plus the trial of Bruce Burrell - the man accused of murdering them.
Port Stephens Council's library services manager Kris Abbott said the one hour author talk from Tedeschi would provide residents a rare opportunity to learn more about a "very complex case".
"This is the first case Tedeschi has written about that he was professionally involved in himself as a criminal prosecutor," Ms Abbott said.
"Most true crime fans don't get a chance to hear in-depth trial details unless they take the time to stream court proceedings online, or read trial transcripts.
"A book like this, accompanied by a visit from the author himself, is a rare chance to learn more about a case from someone with intimate knowledge of it.
"I encourage all true-crime lovers to get their hands, eyes or ears on these new novels and previous works by contacting any of our libraries, where they are available in various formats, including audio books and e-books."
Tedeschi is an Australian barrister, law professor, photographer and author.
Working as a barrister and crown prosecutor for more than 40 years, Tedeschi has worked on some of Australia's most significant criminal cases including the backpacker murders committed by Ivan Milat in the 1990s.
He has published many articles on the law, history, genealogy and photography, and is the author of critically acclaimed nonfiction titles Eugenia, Kidnapped and Massacre at Myall Creek.
Ms Abbott said the community would have the chance to ask questions, hear a reading and learn more about Tedeschi's most recent work during his visit in November.
He will speak at Raymond Terrace Library at 10.30am then Tomaree Library from 2.30pm, both on November 3.
Attendance is free but booking are essential by calling the library you wish to attend: Raymond Terrace Library (02) 4988 0111 or Tomaree Library (02) 4988 0670.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.