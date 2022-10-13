Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay's Maya Stewart set to debut for Australia at rugby union World Cup

Updated October 13 2022 - 3:58am, first published 3:30am
Nelson Bay's Maya Stewart will debut for Australia in the rugby union World Cup clash with Scotland on Saturday. Picture by Waratahs Media

Maya Stewart will make a remarkable Wallaroos debut in Saturday's rugby union World Cup clash with Scotland after recovering from a torn ACL.

