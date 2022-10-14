Nelson Bay Football Club's under-12 boys team have ended their 2022 season in unprecedented style.
Not only did they finish the regular season undefeated on top of the A-grade ladder, they went on to win a dramatic grand final against Cessnock by a penalty shootout to claim the premiership.
Then, last week, the team were crowned Northern NSW Football's Champion of Champions at the prestigious annual tournament.
The boys travelled to the Coffs Harbour competition, which ran October 5-8, to test their ability against the best of the best in the Northern NSW region and were not disappointed.
Day one ended with two match draws for the Bay boys, one against Newcastle side Valentine FC.
Day two saw a 1-1 draw against Maitland and 0-0 against Alstonville.
They needed to win their remaining two round games to make the grand final.
The boys rose to the occasion with a 3-1 victory over Sawtell followed by an impressive 5-0 win over Gunnedah, which included a first-half hat-trick by Ashton Kime securing them a grand final spot.
In the grand final, Alstonville opened the scoring with an early goal.
However, the Nelson Bay side captained by James Gray were quick to respond.
Goals from Noah Dunphy and Muhammad Kareem put the Nelson Bay side in front.
With seconds to go, Alstonville were awarded a critical penalty, but Nelson Bay goalkeeper Amos Marshall guessed the right direction and made a perfect save as the final whistle blew.
The match ended with a 2-1 win to Nelson Bay for the title and the boys returned victorious and still undefeated for the season.
"The boys have exceeded all expectations. To remain undefeated all year and win the two grand finals is an impressive feat that they thoroughly deserved," said coach Dave Harasti.
The competition culminates a successful season for Nelson Bay Football Club with their under-17 boys team also undefeated this season, winning the premiership and the grand final in their age group.
Two female teams, the under-13 girls and under-16 girls, were runners up in their grand finals in the inter-district competition. The under-13 girls also took out the premiership.
"The club is going from strength to strength and that is due in no small part to the fantastic support of our sponsors, especially our major sponsor the Salamander Hotel," Nelson Bay Football Club president Todd Giles said
"We are extremely proud of the achievements of all our teams, and the determination and resilience that was displayed by all during what was a difficult season due to multiple weather interruptions cannot be understated.
"A big part of the success for the 2022 season was our small number of hard working and dedicated committee members. This is definitely the case with our Club Person of the Year, vice president Amber Grosser, who without her efforts, the season would not of been possible.
"We are hoping for better weather during the upcoming summer six-a-side competition, and we are looking forward to a bigger and better 2023 season."
For anyone keen to join the club or find out more, information can be found at nelsonbayfootball.com.au or by emailing football@nelsonbayfootball.com.au.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
