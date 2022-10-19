Port Stephens Examiner
House of the Week: 29 Garuwa Street, Fingal Bay

October 19 2022 - 1:30pm
House of the Week: 29 Garuwa Street, Fingal Bay

House of the Week

  • 29 Garuwa Street, Fingal Bay
  • 4 bed, 3 bath 2 car Pool
  • Auction: Onsite and online 6pm, November 19
  • Agency: Ray White The Knaggs Group
  • Phone: (02) 4984 9273
  • Inspect: Noon, October 22

This expansive family home in sought-after Fingal Bay epitomises resort-style living coupled with jaw-dropping views. If you are seeking that something special, consider your paradise found.

