House of the Week: 29 Garuwa Street, Fingal Bay

This expansive family home in sought-after Fingal Bay epitomises resort-style living coupled with jaw-dropping views. If you are seeking that something special, consider your paradise found.
Never before offered to the market, this generous home holds a proud position in tightly held Garuwa Street.
Elevated above one of the most idyllic beaches on the east coast, the property boasts island and ocean views from all levels and a fabulous deck and pool area.
The 'penthouse suite' master bedroom has a walk-in robe with skylight, ensuite and a balcony with panoramic views.
On the second floor the formal lounge has a vaulted ceiling with exposed timber beams and opens on to the large covered deck, with stunning views of Shark Island and Fingal Spit. The formal dining area, near the stone-topped kitchen, also opens to the alfresco deck.
At ground level there's a rumpus room and games room, covered outdoor area and that fabulous decked pool with views of the ocean through the treetops. Paradise indeed.
