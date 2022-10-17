Fingal Beach been knocked from its perch as one of the Port's best for swimming amid a year of record rainfall.
In the latest State of the Beaches annual report, which provides an overview of water quality at 214 swimming locations across NSW, Fingal Beach dropped from a rating of 'very good' to 'good'.
Meanwhile other Port Stephens beaches that are actively monitored - Zenith, Box and One Mile - retained their top ranking of 'very good'.
Rainfall was the major driver of pollution of recreational waters, generating stormwater runoff and triggering untreated discharges from wastewater treatment and transport systems, the Hunter's report card said.
"Despite the wettest summer in a decade, and Sydney's wettest year on record, there's been only a slight decline on last year's results," NSW's Minister for Environment, James Griffin, said
"In 2021-22, 172 (80 per cent) of the 214 swimming sites in NSW were graded as good or very good, indicating they were suitable for swimming most of the time."
The Beachwatch monitoring program has been running since 1989.
Elsewhere in the Hunter, three Newcastle beaches were upgraded from the previous 12 months from 'good' to 'very good', bucking a statewide trend of general decline in water quality due to extended periods of wet weather and flooding events.
Glenrock Lagoon, Burwood South, and Merewether Beaches were all upgraded from 'good' to 'very good'.
In Newcastle, the only beach to record a drop in water quality compared to the previous year was South Stockton Beach.
The Hunter Coast received average to below average rainfall during December 2021 and January 2022.
Wet weather conditions returned with average to above average rainfall from February to April 2022, with consecutive days of significantly heavy rainfall resulting in flooding in the region in March.
March 2022 was significantly wet, particularly in the south with Swansea recording 306mm of rain, more than double the long-term monthly average for that month.
Beachwatch issued an extreme wet weather pollution alert for the Hunter during March 2022, warning beach goers that stormwater pollution was likely to be impacting swimming sites for an extended period, with lifeguard reports of floating debris and discoloured water continuing after the rain had ceased.
Overall, all 17 beaches which Hunter Water monitors for water quality were graded 'good' or 'very good' meaning they are suitable for swimming for most, or almost all of the time.
Daily pollution forecasts reporting on the likelihood of bacterial contamination were found to be 97 per cent accurate in the Hunter.
Central Coast beaches did not fare as well, including the very popular Terrigal Beach which was rated 'poor', along with Toowoon Bay.
They were deemed 'mostly suitable for swimming' in dry weather conditions, but with elevated enterococci levels occasionally recorded following little or not rain, and often after light rain.
