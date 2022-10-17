Port Stephens' leading youth mental health support group has celebrated Mental Health Month with a thank-you event held at Bannisters' Rick Stein Restaurant in Soldiers Point.
More than 40 staff, sponsors and donors of the Caring for Port Stephens Youth (COPSY) Jupiter program attended the two-course meal, complete with matching wines and cocktails from Vera Wines, on October 14.
The guests were treated to a demonstration masterclass from Bannisters executive chef Mitch Turner alongside Rick Stein's head chef Chris Turton, showcasing the 'Tastes of Spain'.
COPSY vice-president Geoff Basser said that the event had a dual purpose: to thank the organisation's major sponsors and donors, and to highlight the program's successes during this October's Mental Health Month.
COPSY is a community-based charity run by a group of local volunteers with a purpose to deliver the best possible independent free youth mental health and wellbeing service for the Port's youth.
The Jupiter program - a free counselling service for youth aged 12-21 years - was launched on the Tomaree Peninsula in March 2019 and has since added counselling services at Tanilba Bay and Raymond Terrace.
Operations manager Paul Pearton said that the need for youth counselling had continued to grow through the pandemic in Port Stephens.
"We are a unique service in Port Stephens supporting and caring for our youth by providing free counselling all year round," he said.
"In our first full year in 2020 we completed 250 sessions."
For the period January to September this year that number has skyrocketed to 1200. That is a 174 per cent increase in completed sessions over the previous year.
"The need is very real, and this is why we ask for the continued support from this great community ... and this event is about showing our gratitude to some of our many supporters and donors," Mr Pearton said.
He introduced three counsellors and a social worker who talked about some of the unique programs delivered through Jupiter, including Telehealth, Wellbeing and Mindfulness Matters.
Mr Basser said that the luncheon was a highly successful event, praising the Bannisters chefs, management and staff and emcees John de Ridder and Tracy Blosdale for their contributions.
"We wanted to say 'thank you' to those who significantly support the sustainability of Jupiter, and to event hosts Bannisters Port Stephens," he said.
"Mitch Turner and his team were able to curate and orchestrate the Masterclass by providing expert advice from prep through to presentation, while the Spanish themed dining experience was spectacular."
This year's Mental Health Month encourages all people to think about their mental health and wellbeing, regardless of whether they have a lived experience of mental illness or not.
Mr Basser said it was important that people look after their mental health by focussing on awareness, belonging and connections.
