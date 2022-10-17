The road to playing for the Wallaroos has been a long one for Maya Stewart but she has finally achieved her dream.
The former Nelson Bay rugby union player debuted for the Wallaroos in their rousing 14-12 Women's Rugby World Cup win against Scotland on Saturday, October 15.
"It's pretty special to me," Stewart said. "It's something I've wanted to do for a long time so to achieve it is amazing."
Denied a debut after a breakout 2021 season due to COVID, the 22-year-old NSW Waratahs winger tore her ACL at the end of last year, ruling her out of this year's Super W competition and home Tests.
Playing in the World Cup remained the goal but Stewart refused to put too much pressure on reaching the milestone and remained focused on recovery. But the dream is now a reality, one the flyer is cherishing.
"It was pretty emotional," Stewart said on being selected for a start. "I definitely shed a few tears with the girls.
"It was just about knuckling down at the start, getting the surgery done quickly and then setting that end goal.
"I didn't want to put all my eggs in one basket. If I got here, I got here, but I've worked really hard and the team have gotten around me."
Stewart was named in the Wallaroos squad for a two Test series against New Zealand in August but didn't get game time.
However, she did enough in camp to earn a place in a 32-strong squad for the World Cup in New Zealand.
Stewart replaced Ivania Wong in the line-up for Australia's second Pool A fixture in Whangarei.
"I think the last three years has been such a grind and to do then do my knee, it was more fuel to the fire," Stewart said.
"I think having a really good support network with my family and boyfriend in Sydney but also the team and having KB [Wallaroos physio Kylie Baldwin] in Sydney was amazing."
Stewart's family flew to Whangarei to watch her debut.
Despite not playing competition football since he took over as coach of the Wallaroos, Jay Tregonning backed the speedster based on her past performance and expected her to shine on the big stage.
"Her journey has been remarkable. Coming back from an ACL injury is never easy, but Stewart has done it with a smile on her face the whole way through," he said.
"She was a standout in Super W over the last couple of years and throughout the last couple of campaigns where she has travelled with us she's shown what an athlete she is and her capabilities."
Australia next plays Wales in the World Cup pool fixtures on Saturday, October 22.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
