Nine year-old Dallas Blume is set to kick into Fiji with the Australian Representative Futsal team in July 2023.
The Medowie Primary School student was selected after a stunning performance in Queensland with the Northern NSW Futsal state team in September, catching the eyes of selectors.
"It was surprising coming back from the trip in Queensland and my mum told me about going to Fiji to play," he said.
"I'm very excited but worried at the same time because I'm a bit nervous."
Despite his nerves, Dallas has had a ball at his feet since he could walk and when asked if he had any role models on the field, he said: [Lionel] Messi is my favourite and Erling Haaland, he's a big deal."
For mum Amanda and dad Ryan, they couldn't be more proud.
"He just loves soccer, he's a natural and has played in Medowie since under 6's with his dad as his coach," Mrs Blume said.
"We are very proud of him, it's all pretty special and seeing him follow in my footsteps with our love of the sport," Mr Blume said.
The tour will run over 10 days and is a chance for Dallas to show his finesse on the futsal courts and develop as a player.
"I'm excited to meet new people and I've been training hard working on my fitness, aim and shot power," Dallas said.
Mr Blume said he was proud to see his son be able to go on tour at such a young age.
"He'll be able to get so much development in a short amount of time," he said.
"And futsal is more aggressive than outdoor [soccer], it's close contact and showing off skills in a small area, and I think that's what Dal likes about it," he said.
"I like that it's quick, fun and I get to play with my friends," Dallas added.
Mr Blume said futsal was the only consistent sport Dallas had this year.
"His futsal clinics didn't get washed out like other sports and the plus side is he is loving it.
"It's one thing to teach a kid but if a kid wants to be taught, it's a different kettle of fish. Dal loves futsal, loves learning and loves the competition," he said.
"We love it as a family, his younger brother plays too, we're all in on it."
Mr Blume said it was also nice to see the community congratulate Dallas on his achievement.
"When you're a parent you always back your own kid but it's nice to see him get that recognition from others, he's talented and we're stoked for him."
Dallas wanted to thank his parents for their support and taking him to training and his games.
The rising superstar has also made the Junior Development Team at New Lambton where he will play next year.
