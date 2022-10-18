Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

Medowie's Dallas Blume selected to tour Fiji with Australian Futsal team

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:41am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Medowie's nine year-old Dallas Blume is a rising star on the futsal scene and will tour Fiji in July 2023. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

Nine year-old Dallas Blume is set to kick into Fiji with the Australian Representative Futsal team in July 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.