LOCAL junior rugby talent Darcy Brown has had a great year. He won a premiership with the Nelson Bay under-16s and has been selected in the NSW Waratahs next gen under-16 team.
Darcy has made an impact with the squad with a recent 32-3 win over the Queensland Reds at Sunnybank Oval in Brisbane. Last weekend at the Waratahs home ground, the NSW team produced a masterclass against the ACT Brumbies, running out 51-10 victors.
This Saturday they play the Melbourne Rebels who have former Nelson Bay junior and classy full back Toby Fraser in the under-19 team.
Last Friday night the Nelson Bay Gropers hosted the Summer Sevens series at Strong Oval with the girls under-17s and under-13s producing solid wins.
NELSON Bay junior cricket is ready to roll. After losing the first round to poor weather, players are looking forward to the second round this week.
The junior Makos have had an increase in numbers this season. The junior Blasters program is set down for Korora Oval on Tuesday afternoons at 5pm.
The juniors will have a new competition starting this season called the open grade catering for ages 15-18. The Bay side will be coached by Dean Gibson.
The other age groups are well catered for with under-11s coached by Brett Goodwin, under-12s by Scott Ward and under-14s by Roy Massey.
Only one senior Makos could play their opening round due to the inclement weather. Division three playing at Salamander Oval against Adamstown who were all out for 120 runs. Left arm swing bowler Matt Hardman had the impressive figures of 4-20 with Preston Brealey 2-20 and top scored with the bat as the Makos were bundled out on the deteriorating wicket for 45.
THE Port Stephens Pythons Cricket Club once again fell victim to the inclement weather with only one grade playing on the weekend.
The 2nd XI played at Kings Park No. 5 with Cardiff-Boolaroo batting first. The Pythons' Jordan Rushford on debut produced the wonderful figures of 5-21 - the best figures on debut since 1993.
Also claiming wickets were like Cooper and Jeremy Kirk to restrict them to 84 runs. The Pythons turn at the crease saw them struggle in the run chase, falling to 6-41 before the tail made a match-winning run with Luke Socha 20 n.o, Grant Garland 12 and Andy Jordan 18. Earlier, Jeremy Rushford made a solid 20 runs.
THREE talented Soldiers Point bowlers paid tribute to their former sporting careers as rugby league players with the once powerful Northern Suburbs Rugby League Club at a reunion day in Adamstown.
Northern Suburbs was one of the four original foundation clubs in the Newcastle Rugby League when competition started in 1910 after Newcastle withdrew from the Sydney comp.
Les Bowditch, a Port Stephens Men of League member, was the transport for the day to the North Old Boys reunion day at Adamstown Bowling Club. The 84-year-old Les won a premiership with the Blue Bags in 1959.
A young 80-year-old Col Ball was part of the 1967 premiership winning squad while 84-year-old John Sessions played for many seasons with the club.
Les also represented Nobbys Surf Club boat crew at the international surf carnival at Torquay Beach in Melbourne to celebrate the 1956 Olympic Games.
PORT Stephens OzTag's Monday night competition at Salamander Bay moved to Fingal Oval this week. Kick off is 5.15pm. The change is permanent this season.
The Raymond Terrace fixtures remain unchanged.
The OzTage club is still seeking children aged 3-5 years old to join its Raymond Terrace Tiddly Taggers team.
The introduction to OzTag focuses on skills, drills but also includes a lot of fun. The cost is $50 and children receive shorts.
It will run for six weeks starting at Lakeside Sporting Complex at 5pm on Wednesday, October 19 until November 16.
The club is also seeking under-11 players to fill a team.
For more information go to facebook.com/nelsonbay.oztag.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
