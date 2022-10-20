Port Stephens Examiner
Sports Shorts: Nelson Bay junior union player shines in next gen NSW squad, junior cricket ready to roll, cricket washed out

By Peter Arnold
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:30am
Nelson Bay rugby union junior Darcy Brown.

LOCAL junior rugby talent Darcy Brown has had a great year. He won a premiership with the Nelson Bay under-16s and has been selected in the NSW Waratahs next gen under-16 team.

Local News

