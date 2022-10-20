Port Stephens Examiner
Salamander Bay Rotary donates $500 to Marine Rescue Port Stephens

October 20 2022 - 8:30pm
Salamander Bay Rotarians presenting the $500 cheque to Marine Rescue Port Stephens operations officer Laurie Nolan.

On the eve of celebrating 40 years of voluntary community work, Marine Rescue Port Stephens received a timely financial boost from Salamander Bay Rotary Club to assist in its life saving work.

