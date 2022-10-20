On the eve of celebrating 40 years of voluntary community work, Marine Rescue Port Stephens received a timely financial boost from Salamander Bay Rotary Club to assist in its life saving work.
The club donated $500 to the Nelson Bay-based Marine Rescue unit, and issued a challenge other organisations to follow suit in keeping the vital service operational.
"Both our organisations are about helping and saving lives, whether it is on the land or water," Salamander Bay Rotary Club president Harry Parker said.
"We recognise the need to support such operations."
The donation comes after the volunteer Marine Rescue unit lost a major source of its annual funding in August.
For many years the unit earned about $70,000 by providing the Rural Fire Service after-hours communications service.
In August, the Lower Hunter and Hunter Valley RFS transferred its after hours communication support from Marine Rescue Port Stephens to a centralised call-out service.
The cost to operate Marine Rescue Port Stephens, which is one of just four out of 54 Marine Rescue bases in NSW that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is about $160,000.
The loss of $70,000 a year from the RFS has presented a "serious financial challenge" to the Marine Rescue unit.
Marine Rescue Port Stephens unit commander Ben van der Wijngaart thanked Rotary for its donation, and said any community contributions were "gratefully received".
"We are a registered charity and donations go directly and completely to supporting our operations," he said.
Mr Parker said the Rotary club recognised the need to support non-profit operations such as Marine Rescue Port Stephens.
"Port Stephens is a major boating and marine mecca and we know Marine Rescue has lost this recent permanent funding," he said.
"Our Rotary club is also aware extra volunteers are needed up at the HQ base as the recent COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in some reduction in member numbers."
To volunteer or donate to the Marine Rescue Port Stephens unit go to marinerescueportstephens.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.