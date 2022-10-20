St Brigid's Primary School have been recognised as a finalist in the 2022 NSW Sustainability awards.
The school is one of four finalists across the state shortlisted in the category for the Minister's Young Climate Champion award and were nominated for their work to reduce waste and build habitats for wildlife on school grounds.
In their entry, the school found they were contributing 23, 240 litre bins a week to landfill.
"To address this crisis, we created an action plan for change. We purchased new bins and implemented a radical new sorting system which separates our playground waste into Redcycle, cans and bottles, and landfill," their submission read.
"In the classroom we are sorting our glue sticks and pens for recycling, and we initiated plans to overhaul our canteen waste.
"In the gardens, we are building a habitat for butterflies and bees and composting our scraps. Initially, this was driven by our Year 6 students, however this has now changed, and we have the whole school involved."
St Brigid's has since halved its landfill contribution and changed their attitude towards a positive environmentally friendly future.
Winners for the award will be announced by NSW Treasurer Matt Kean later in October.
