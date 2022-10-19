The Special Rate Variation [SRV] proposals by Port Stephens Council are totally immoral, in my opinion.
At such a precarious financial point in time for the whole community, imposing increased taxes on ratepayers is unacceptable.
The council, like every household, needs to cut costs by making choices on priorities, and deferring expenditures on items they may like to have as opposed to need.
Perhaps it should defer all its capital expenditure plans so it can concentrate funds on maintaining the assets (like roads) it already has, and which serve a very wide segment of ratepayers.
The council needs to ask ratepayers whether they would like this OR that, not this AND that.
The SRV is just too easy a course for the council to continue along the same path it has always followed.
It needs some strong leadership, an ability to say 'no' and radical change. The cumulative effects of increased rate pegging, the proposed SRV and significant increases in land valuations will impose long-term financial adversity for many.
It's not too often that entertaining my eight year old granddaughter during school holidays provides a 'Eureka' moment, but it did one Tuesday evening.
We were watching a bright young English lady on ABC for Kids in her show called: 'Gracie's Amazing Machines'. Gracie it seems, demonstrates all kinds of machinery and vehicles for the enlightenment of youngsters. In this particular episode she was driving the amazing JCB Pothole Pro. This one-man machine does it all, or as the promo describes it - 'Cut, Crop Clean'.
It totally repairs a pothole in eight minutes then moves onto the next one. Made in the UK, it's a sophisticated piece of equipment and probably doesn't come cheap. But I'm guessing most Port Stephens rate-payers would argue it's money well spent, if only to avoid punctures and dented rims, not to mention narrowly avoiding head-on collisions when attempting to avoid our ubiquitous craters.
It's interesting to read the history and loss of the footbridge over the Victoria Parade, and its impacts on pedestrian and road traffic in Nelson Bay.
I would suggest that the footbridge be rebuilt in steel alloy to a higher clearance over the road way, mainly to avoid any dangerous traffic like an 'incorrectly loaded excavator'. In addition, traffic control measures should be installed to warn off any careless drivers.
The latest communication from Port Stephens Council regarding proposed rises in rates related to two options: a 26 per cent rise in one year or 10.5 per cent each year over three years with the accumulated amount being slightly less than a 35 per cent rise over the three years.
I note that IPART has recently allowed Port Stephens Shire Council a total of 4.4 per cent for the 2023-24 financial year. Does the proposed 26 percent one-off increase get tacked onto the IPART increase?
Either way the citizens of Port Stephens are being hoodwinked, I feel.
I certainly cannot afford either option and after calculating out the two proposed variation rises will be paying either an extra $401 per year after the compound effect of 3 x 10.5 per cent rises over three years which is actually just under 35 per cent, an additional $544 without the standard CPI linked increases.
Add these in and potentially my rates will be going up by almost $800 in three years.
My wages certainly will not be going up that much.
