Letters to the Port Stephens Examiner: October 20

October 19 2022 - 9:00pm
Peter Warne suggests Port Stephens Council defer its capital expenditure plans to concentrate funds on maintaining the assets it already has, like roads.

Rate rise spells financial adversity

The Special Rate Variation [SRV] proposals by Port Stephens Council are totally immoral, in my opinion.

