Shoal Bay Community Association has taken up the fight to have toilets reopened on the Tomaree Headland.
The association has enlisted the help of Port Stephens councillors in their pursuit to have the only toilets on the headland, which are located on the site of the now closed Tomaree Lodge, reopened in time for the peak summer holiday period.
"It's an absolute disgrace that the fully functioning toilets at the entrance to the Tomaree Headland are not open for public use," association chairman Chris Bastic said.
"Tomaree Headland is visited by thousands of people each week, yet the nearest toilet facilities are 500 meters away."
Tomaree Lodge, formerly a residential centre for people with disabilities managed by the Department of Communities and Justice, was closed in May 2021.
While many ideas have been put forward about what to do with the site, its future hangs in the balance, awaiting the outcome of the Worimi Aboriginal Land Council's appeal for a Native Title Claim that was first rejected in 2005.
In response to an Examiner inquiry about reopening the toilets, a DCJ spokesperson said: "Any formal decision will be subject to the outcomes of the Aboriginal Land Claim which is awaiting determination by the Land and Environment Court".
In response, Mr Bastic said it was "bureaucratic madness" that something as simple as opening a toilet couldn't be done until the land claim had been settled.
Mr Bastic said the association has the support from east ward councillors, with Leah Anderson promising to take the matter to the council to lobby DCJ to reopen them.
"Even if Port Stephens Council must undertake the cleaning responsibilities of the facilities it would be a win for the thousands of visitors to this iconic jewel in the crown of Port Stephens," she said.
"We have to cater to our visitors and considering there is already an existing facility, this is a simple solution."
A survey undertaken by the Tomaree Headland Heritage Group in September found that a lack of toilets was one of the top concerns visitors had during their time at the popular Tomaree Headland site.
Lack of parking, signage and information on the site's war history were other issues raised during the survey.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
