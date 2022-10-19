To share the love of reading with the Nelson Bay community, St Michael's Primary School have installed a community library at its pick-up and drop-off zone.
Principal Helen Bourne said the community library was set up outside its school gates, to give people an opportunity to swap books with others.
"We invite people to take a book and leave a book for other people in our community to enjoy," she said.
"Please feel free to come down and have a look."
She said the school was also taking donations of any preloved books.
