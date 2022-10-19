Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

St Michael's Primary School installs library box to share with Bay community

October 19 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kindergarten students Carter Schultz, Rosie Czipri, Ethan Smith and Malia Foster love having a community library at their school. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

To share the love of reading with the Nelson Bay community, St Michael's Primary School have installed a community library at its pick-up and drop-off zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.