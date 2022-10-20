Working on the frontline comes with highs and a lot of lows.
In a move to check up on one-another, Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage hosted its inaugural Mateship Morning Tea on Tuesday, October 18.
The event was for past and present members of the emergency services community and nursing profession, as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage PR officer Mick Chubb said there were positives and negatives when it came to living and working outside some of Australia's bigger towns and cities.
"It has its unique challenges like fewer services, isolation and extreme weather events, these are just a few of the things that can be harder to deal with here," he said.
He said the event was a chance for people to come together to talk about the highs and lows and check in with each other.
"We had 25 people in attendance who came along for a cuppa with scones and it was a great chance to catch up," he said.
He thanked Anne and Sue for organising the morning tea event.
