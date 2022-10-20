Nelson Bay Bowling Club was turned into a sea of pink on Wednesday morning when more than 300 people came together for the return of the In the Pink Breakfast.
One of Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group's two major fundraisers for the year, the breakfast has been on hiatus for the past two years due to COVID-19.
It was warmly welcomed back on October 19.
The work of the support group was highlighted at the breakfast by president Sarah Smith.
"This is truly a grassroots organisation run by volunteers," she said.
"We have about 100 members, 40 of which drive breast cancer patients to and from appointments in Newcastle and Maitland.
"In the 12 months to September 30, our volunteers have made 254 drives."
Ms Smith spoke of the breast cancer statistics - that one in eight women in NSW will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
While a majority of women diagnosed with breast cancer are aged in their 50s, Ms Smith said the group had noticed an increase in the amount of women aged in their 80s reaching out to them for support after being diagnosed with the disease.
She added that there had been a number of young women that have contacted the group for support following a breast cancer diagnosis, and that men were also affected by it.
Around 150 men are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Australia, mostly those aged over 50.
Ms Smith highlighted other services and activities the group undertakes in support of breast cancer patients on the Tomaree Peninsula - house cleaning, lawn mowing, financial assistance and a weekly morning tea for patients and volunteers.
This year, volunteers have also been visiting more isolated patients, those who are older and not as mobile, for a cuppa and a chat.
"The effect that has had has been wonderful," Ms Smith said.
Graham 'Nicko' Nickisson, who has dedicated 40 years of his life to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, was the guest speaker at the breakfast.
He spoke about the work of the helicopter service, which he likened to the breast cancer support group - that both were volunteer-led, operated on the kindness of community and donations and were vital to the lives of those they helped.
Mr Nickisson showed an emotion video about the helicopter service during his presentation, which drew many a tear from breakfast attendees.
The video shown:
Afterwards, the groups' huge raffle was drawn.
More than 50 businesses, many from Port Stephens, supported the group's raffle which included a $500 Shop the Bay draw.
Ms Smith said the breakfast was "wonderful".
"It's great to see so many many people come back out and support it," she said.
"We're so fortunate that so many people and businesses in the community are so generous and donate money."
PRD Real Estate Port Stephens are also raising funds for breast cancer this year with an October auction campaign.
For every property the agency sells, the team will donate $500 to the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group.
The auction will be held on Saturday, October 29 at 3.30pm.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
