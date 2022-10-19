A full-scale airfield emergency response exercise will be conducted at RAAF Base Williamtown on Friday, October 21 in a vital test of Air Force emergency services.
The exercise will be conducted between 9am and 2pm with the cooperation of Newcastle Airport Pty Ltd and emergency services including New South Wales Police, NSW Ambulance Service.
Air Force regularly conducts situational emergency training to continue to develop the skills of our highly trained personnel.
