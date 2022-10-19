Developer Rod Salmon says he will "walk away" from three Nelson Bay development projects worth $120 million if the redesign of the contentious Ascent apartment building was not approved when it next goes before Port Stephens Council.
"Frustrated" by another knockback in the seven year battle to have the project approved, the COHO Property director backflipped on his decision not to redesign 11-storey apartment building to within the allowable height limit in a final bid to see it get off the ground.
"We've made it look uglier but it's now under the height limit," he said.
"Before, we had a beautiful wing on top. It was a sea eagle in flight mode. But we've now flattened the roof.
"There's still the same number of levels and apartments, but we've compromised on the roof and brought it within the height variation.
"If this doesn't go through then I'm taking my $120 million and leaving. My three development sites, we'll go."
The development application for the 81-apartment building at 11-17 Church Street, recognisable by the crane that has sat idle on the site for five years, was refused in a majority vote by councillors at the September 13 meeting.
Three councillors were in favour of approving the DA, four were not. Three other councillors did not attend the meeting.
The reason that the DA went before councillors for approval was that it included a request to "vary a development standard by greater than 10 per cent".
According to Port Stephens Council, at its highest point the Ascent building was 30.18m, exceeding the 28m height limit which represented a 14.9 per cent variation to the development standard.
Crs Leah Anderson, Giacomo Arnott, Peter Francis and Jason Wells opposed the DA based on community feedback they had received in opposition to it, plus a belief that approving it would set a precedent that flew in the face of a long consultation process to set a building height limit in the Nelson Bay CBD.
The councillors voted to defer the DA to allow for "conversations between council staff and the proponent" with the aim of "reducing the building height by one floor so the infraction against the building height limit is negligible".
Initially, Mr Salmon said he would not redesign the building that had received "overwhelming approval" from planners.
But in a final bid to have the project approved, which Mr Salmon hopes will be done by Christmas, the design has been changed.
Nelson Bay architect Brooke Holdsworth from Holdsworth Design has worked with COHO Property since April 2021 to get the Ascent apartments "moving" and bring "life and greenery to the western edge of the town centre".
"I live less than 400m from the site and passed it daily on my way to town," he said.
"I was tired of seeing all the rundown undeveloped sites in our town centre, and all the vacant shops, not to mention the crane which has hovered over the town for many years.
"It was clear to me that our town has stagnated and was struggling, so I approached COHO Property with some sketches of what we could do on the Ascent site to get it moving."
Mr Holdsworth said the latest redesign of Ascent demonstrated that COHO Property had listened to community concerns around the building's height.
"The highest point on the amended Ascent design, which is the north-east point of the roof, is now under a 10 per cent variation at 9.9 per cent," he said.
"The variation is a result of the significant fall across the site (4.2m across the street frontage and 9.8m diagonally), the close proximity of the adjacent existing buildings and the quality of the urban design response particularly to Church Street with its landscaped forecourt and stepping.
"All these design forces have effectively pushed up a relatively small section of built form central to the site for communal and external terrace spaces under a feature roof, which do not impact views or overshadowing.
"It is most important to note that all the apartments spaces are on average 7.38 per cent under the height limit, with the southern end of the building being 12.86 per cent (3.6m) below the height limit.
"One misconception within the community is that the development is the height of the existing crane, when actually the top of the proposed Ascent apartments is 13.185m below the top of the existing crane which has hovered over our town for many years."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.