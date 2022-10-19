Port Stephens Examiner
"Uglier" but "under the height limit": Rod Salmon clips Nelson Bay apartment building's wings in final bid for approval

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
October 19 2022 - 3:30pm
Developer Rod Salmon says he will "walk away" from three Nelson Bay development projects worth $120 million if the redesign of the contentious Ascent apartment building was not approved when it next goes before Port Stephens Council.

