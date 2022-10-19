A surge in people using a type 2 diabetes medication for weight loss has caused a nationwide shortage, one that a Lemon Tree Passage resident fears will have tragic consequences.
Graeme Tobin, who has lived with type 2 diabetes for 20 years, said urgent action was needed to deliver Ozempic to Australian shores ahead of the current wait time of early 2023.
"The bottom line is, if they don't get Ozempic in Australia soon people will start dropping dead," the retired Navy veteran said.
Due to a global shortage in Ozempic, used to manage blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, the 70-year-old has not been able to receive his weekly dosage regularly since June.
This has resulted in his blood sugar levels rising from between six and seven millimoles per litre of blood (mmol/L), considered "normal" for people with type 2 diabetes, to between 12 and 14mmol/L.
The consistently high blood sugar levels has resulted in Mr Tobin developing a new diabetes-related illnesses - a 'leaky eye'.
This is caused when sugar blocks the tiny blood vessels to the retina, causing them to leak fluid or bleed.
Mr Tobin now needs injections in his eye to "block the leaks".
"Diabetes is one of Australia's most dangerous undiagnosed diseases, causing lots of other medical issues," he said.
"Ozempic needs to be restricted to diabetics only until such a time as stock is readily available for other users.
"It would be a sensible solution making this important drug available to diabetics, otherwise a lot more money will be spent on treating diabetes-related illnesses."
Ozempic has been in scarce supply since April due to "increased global demand" after it gained popularity on social media site TikTok as an effective weight-loss treatment.
Diabetes Australia wrote to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in June to encourage them to "take steps to prioritise people with type 2 diabetes".
While doctors prescribed a replacement drug, Trulicity, to fill the gap, Ozempic has become almost impossible to locate.
Drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk advised the TGA at the beginning of September that Ozempic wouldn't be available in Australia until early 2023.
"Prescribers should consider alternatives before initiating Ozempic as achieving the desired health outcomes may be tied to patients' ability to secure supply in a timely manner," the TGA stated in its September update on the shortage.
"Health professionals should continue to prioritise supply of Ozempic for people with type 2 diabetes, where other diabetes medications are not suitable, to enable continuity of care."
While the official advice is for diabetics to use alternatives, Lemon Tree Passage Pharmacy owner Fady Fahmy said anything other than Ozempic is "three times more expensive" because they are not on the PBS.
"Without Ozempic and no real alternative to turn to, diabetics are going back to old methods which is popping more pills and injections, which itself comes with problems," he said.
"What is worse is that there is nothing on the horizon that shows that the situation is going to get better, which is very concerning. As a pharmacist, you want to be able to help but there is just nothing we can do."
Mr Fahmy said it is getting "harder and harder" to get any stock of Ozempic, and when he does it is two or three vials which was "not enough", especially as he receives between 10 and 20 calls a day from people looking for the drug.
In one instance, Mr Fahmy said a diabetic drove from the Central Coast to purchase Ozempic on the rare occasion he had it in stock.
He said the unavailability of Ozempic would not be solved unless doctors began prescribing alternatives to those seeking the drug as a weight-loss method, and if the TGA temporarily listed alternatives temporarily on the PBS for diabetics to access.
In his search for answers on when Ozempic will be available for diabetics in Australia, Mr Tobin has written to federal Labor MP Meryl Swanson, the member for Paterson.
Ms Swanson said the Labor Government understood the "critical importance of ensuring all Australians have access to their medicines".
"Actions are being taken by the TGA to mitigate shortages during this period of increased demand," she said.
"Health is a priority for our government, and we intend to ensure more money goes back into the pockets of Australians thanks to our new and updated medicines on the PBS."
