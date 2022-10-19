Port Stephens Examiner
What's on: Your guide to events in Port Stephens

October 19 2022 - 3:30pm
The Fingal Bay twilight markets return on Saturday, October 22. Stalls will be set up next to the surf club from 4pm-8pm.

Fingal Twilight Market

October 22: Fingal Bay Foreshore (next to surf club). Time: 4pm-8pm.

