October 22: Fingal Bay Foreshore (next to surf club). Time: 4pm-8pm.
The Fingal Bay Twilight Markets return on Saturday. A locally owned and operated family-friendly market by the foreshore featuring more than 80 stalls, delicious food and live music. Fridays at Birubi is set to return to Robinson Reserve in Anna Bay 4pm-8pm on November 25.
October 23: Locations in Salt Ash, Mallabula, Tanilba Bay and Lemon Tree Passage. Time: 10am-3pm. Cost: $10 adults, 0-15 years free.
Tilligerry Open Gardens gives people an opportunity to admire and gain inspiration from nine Tilligerry Peninsula-based gardens including Tanilba House, Heaven Gardens, Tilligerry Habitat and Barrangi. All proceeds from the event will go to the Tilligerry Community Association for local projects. Tickets: trybooking.com/events/landing/916952
October 23: Neil Carroll Park, Fly Point, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. An outdoor, family market with a variety of stalls and food.
October 26: Nelson Bay Cinemas. Time: 6pm. Cost: $30
A special fundraiser movie screening of Some Happy Day shining a light homelessness. Film will be followed by a Q&A with director Catherine Hill, local MP Kate Washington and Yacaaba Centre Manager Louise Simpson. All proceeds of the event will go to the Yacaaba Centre. Tickets include a glass of bubbles and a light bite on arrival. Book at: trybooking.com/CCVDU.
October 29: Boyd Oval, Medowie. Time: 10am-2pm.
The Homegrown Markets, supported by Port Stephens Council, will have market magic, street food, live music and kids entertainment on offer in Medowie.
Share your event news with the Examiner. Email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.