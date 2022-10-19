Potholes continue to cause bumps in the road for Port Stephens' drivers, with one motorist ending up in a ditch on Grahamstown Road last week because of one.
Emergency services responded to the single motor vehicle accident in Medowie on Wednesday evening, October 12, where they found the uninjured driver trapped inside their car, which had left the road after hitting a pothole.
NSW SES Port Stephens Unit, Medowie RFS and paramedic crews worked to stabilise the vehicle.
A front door was removed using hydraulic tools. The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.
"Unfortunately the cause of this was one of Medowie's many potholes," the post read.
"As frustrating as they are, please remember to slow down on the roads at night, it's hard enough to avoid the potholes during the daytime let alone when the visibility is at its lowest.
"Even the best of us manage to find the potholes. Sometimes they are unavoidable."
The Port Stephens Examiner reached out to Port Stephens Council for a response to the incident and how its crews are managing the many potholes in the area after long periods of rain.
The council's group manager of facilities and services Greg Kable said in the last week crews had filled a total of 1330 potholes across 16 suburbs.
"Potholes need to be repaired as quickly as possible however, after heavy rain, we get lots of potholes and need to prioritise which ones get fixed first," he said.
He said the council has a "very specific criteria" for determining the risk associated with each pothole.
"It includes things like the traffic volume and whether the pothole is in the middle of the road, to the side and so on," Mr Kable said.
"When our road crews head out to fix a high risk pothole, they also fix many smaller, less risky ones nearby to save time and money. We always try to get to the most dangerous potholes first."
Despite their efforts manage local roads, Mr Kable said it was impossible to be across every pothole issue and there was a lack of resources.
"It's impossible for us to have our eyes on every road across the area and we appreciate the assistance the Port Stephens community are providing by reporting potholes they see," he said.
To fix a pothole properly, Mr Kable said the council would need to reseal or rehabilitate the road.
"We just don't have the resources to do this on every road. We have to use temporary measures like a cold patch or a hot mix, to fix potholes," he said.
"We know it won't last a very long time, but if we don't get out as quick as possible, we also know it won't take long before more damage occurs underneath and we are up for more money and more maintenance."
Mr Kable urged residents to continue reporting potholes via the council's website or call 4988 0255.
