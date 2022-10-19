Port Stephens Examiner
NSW SES and Medowie RFS respond to car accident on Grahamstown Road caused by pothole

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
October 19 2022 - 3:30pm
Emergency services on scene at Grahamstown Road, Medowie where a driver hit a pothole and left the road, becoming trapped. Picture NSW SES - Port Stephens Unit Facebook page

Potholes continue to cause bumps in the road for Port Stephens' drivers, with one motorist ending up in a ditch on Grahamstown Road last week because of one.

