Not often taught in primary school's for its complex language style and controversial topics, one Nelson Bay school is paving the way for Shakespeare in the classroom.
Year four, five and six students at St Michael's Primary School have been learning themes from the world's greatest poet under the guidance of drama teacher Sarah Barnard.
"I love Shakespeare. I've got a real passion for it and I applied to be on the Bell Shakespeare Regional Teacher Mentorship Program this year," she said.
Through the program, Ms Barnard has found ways to introduce Shakespeare into younger classrooms.
Her group of passionate pupils recently entered the program's Short Film Festival where they produced a movie loosely based on Shakespeare's stories and characters.
"We had a conversation around the language, that no one understands the terminology. So we thought, what if the characters came to life, running around the school? So, we showcased different elements of our environment," Ms Barnard said.
From Macbeth to Othello, to A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest and Romeo and Juliet, the students enjoyed getting to learn all about Shakespearean themes.
"We filmed different scenes around the school, we did the Romeo and Juliet balcony scene on the play equipment and the wedding scene outside the church," Ms Barnard said.
She said while trying to showcase their school, the girls helped with directing and learnt the process of filmmaking and scriptwriting.
"Bell Shakespeare say not to show them any text until high school, it's more about getting them to understand the themes and get them up on their feet acting, it's the best way to learn about it."
"And while there's a murder in Macbeth and teenage suicide in Romeo and Juliet, Bell Shakespeare give you techniques of how to approach some of the gory subjects."
Ms Barnard said introducing Shakespeare into primary schools was important to ease students in and avoid a misconception when they get to high school.
"Some kids think it's really miserable but if you can hook them in early and start at the base level, when they get to high school English they're not frightened of it," she said.
She has also implemented Shakespeare themes from The Tempest and A Midsummer Night's Dream with year one and two students.
"Last term we did a Mischief, Magic and Mayhem unit in drama using elements of Shakespeare so I showed them a picture book of The Tempest and that was the base of it, we didn't go into any of the details," she said.
"But they recreated the storm and used musical instruments, material, props - doing Shakespeare at that young age."
School principal Helen Bourne said she was impressed with Ms Barnard's ability to introduce Shakespeare into the school.
"It has been wonderful that our students could be involved in this. It was fantastic hearing the students talk about and discuss Shakespeare. We are very lucky to have our talented Sarah Barnard," she said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities.
