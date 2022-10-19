Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

RAAF survival training in the water, on Mount Tomaree in Shoal Bay on Thursday, October 20

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated October 19 2022 - 10:21pm, first published 9:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A member of Air Force's No. 2 Squadron being winched from a life raft during a survival training exercise in Nelson Bay in August 2022. Picture by Lieutenant Samuel Hicks

Shoal Bay will be buzzing with Royal Australian Air Force activity on Thursday as No. 2 Squadron undergoes survival training.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.