Shoal Bay will be buzzing with Royal Australian Air Force activity on Thursday as No. 2 Squadron undergoes survival training.
"At sea, the exercise gives aviators the chance to try out an inflatable 11-person Winslow life raft, open-water marine rescue vessel and individual winching by a search and rescue helicopter," the Department of Defence stated.
"On land, they will seek higher ground by climbing Mt Tomaree to practise using heliographs, laser flares and give rescue coordinates using radio communication."
Defence said the exercise helps RAAF members "increase their practical application of survival skills".
"Survival training simulates two aspects of survival continuation that may be experienced by Air Force aircrew. It is conducted collaboratively by Air Force, Marine Rescue Port Stephens and CHC Helicopters Australia."
