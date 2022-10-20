The NSW Government says it is still committed to keeping the Tomaree Lodge at Port Stephens for community use, after a Worimi claim on the land was rejected yesterday in the Land and Environment Court.
The government says it will call for public consultation on the future of the former large residential disability centre for 60 days from the end of October.
The decision by Justice Rachel Pepper came after two claims - lodged in 2015 and 2019 - were rejected at ministerial level, leading the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council to turn to the Land and Environment Court in 2020.
The Minister for Families and Communities and Minister for Disability Services, Natasha Maclaren-Jones, said on Thursday that the government would open consultation with the community at the end of this month to help decide the "best future use of the site".
"The NSW Government recognises the importance of Tomaree Lodge to the Port Stephens community, and we are immediately looking to plan the future of the site with a focus on the needs of the local community," Mrs Maclaren-Jones, a member of the NSW Legislative Council, said.
"From the end of October we will be consulting with the community and interested parties including Port Stephens Council, Worimi Aboriginal Land Council, and local community groups about how best to re-purpose Tomaree Lodge for community use."
Tomaree Lodge was originally a quarantine station before being used as a home for people with disability, managed by the Department of Communities and Justice.
It was slated for closure in 2013 when the NSW government moved to shut all of the state's large residential centres - including the Stockton Centre and Kanangra at Morisset - at the same time as the NDIS was beginning.
It took until 2020 to finally empty Tomaree, and Labor state member for Port Stephens Kate Washington has campaigned to ensure the site is not sold.
In the lead-up to the 2019 state election, the Coalition also pledged to keep the site in public ownership.
Both sides of politics were waiting for the outcome of the Worimi claim.
Various uses have been suggested for Tomaree, with Labor MPs joining welfare advocates in August to propose that it and the Stockton Centre be used as temporary accommodation for homeless people.
In July, a group called Tomaree Headland Heritage Group unveiled its plan to have the site used for tourism and education.
Soon after the newly formed Tomaree Cultural Development Group proposed a "multi-use community and cultural precinct".
Taylor Martin, also a Liberal upper house member, is the parliamentary secretary for the Hunter.
Mr Martin joined the minister in encouraging members of the community to have their say.
"The Port Stephens community is passionate about the future of Tomaree Lodge, and I'm looking forward to hearing more from the community about how this historic and iconic site can be repurposed," Mr Martin said.
Mrs Maclaren-Jones said the government "remains committed to allowing locals to decide how Tomaree Lodge is best used for their community".
ACM is seeking comment from the opposition and the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.