Community asked their views on use of Tomaree Lodge after state land claim by Worimi fails to gain access to former disability hub site

Ian Kirkwood
Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ian Kirkwood, and Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated October 24 2022 - 6:51am, first published October 20 2022 - 12:55am
We are immediately looking to plan the future of the site with a focus on the needs of the local community, Minister for Families and Communities and Minister for Disability Services Natasha Maclaren-Jones said.

The NSW Government says it is still committed to keeping Tomaree Lodge for community use after a Worimi claim on the land was rejected in the Land and Environment Court.

