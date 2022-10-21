After months of preparation, the Higher School Certificate exams are under way and for many senior students in Port Stephens, Thursday, October 20 marked the halfway point in their exam timetables.
Irrawang High School year 12 student Montana Olding has so far, completed her English Paper One and Two exams, Community and Family Studies and Mathematics.
"So far they've been pretty good," she said.
In the coming week she will sit her Legal and PDHPE exams, and said she felt relieved to be working her way through each of them.
"I think most of us have been pretty happy with each exam and we're close to the end which is good," she said.
She said HSC study days and syllabus summaries had helped her to prepare and feel calm when heading into the exam room.
"I find it a lot easier to go off the syllabus and match summaries to them, hitting all the dot points I need.
"But I'm pretty relaxed honestly, I'm watching more of my mental health than anything," she said.
Miss Olding said she noticed some of her peers were stressed and there was a lot of anxiety around the HSC but she wanted to remind them to stay calm.
"I think we just need to give it a shot, at the end of the day it's just a number, the ATAR doesn't define you.
"A lot of people perceive that's what it does, but it doesn't. There are many other routes and pathways to where you want to go," she said.
"Give it a shot but don't overwhelm yourself with it."
She wanted to thank her teachers and year advisors for their support and hosting debriefs after each exam.
"Year 12 has had a lot of support this year which has been really good, especially from our year advisors, they've been around for every single exam and it's really nice to have that conversation and process the exam once we get out," she said.
PDHPE teacher and year 12 co-advisor Sarah Heffernan said it was important not to "just leave and exam and walk out the front gate".
"It's for them to debrief with each other and just see how they went and compare questions and answers, it can be really beneficial," she said.
Ms Heffernan said she was immensely proud of her students for all their hard work.
"Proud is an understatement really, I'm proud of them for all giving it a shot and turning up.
Tomaree High School also shared a special message on their Facebook page, where vice captain Maddie Wilson wished her peers good luck for their final exams.
"I hope you're all studying well and not getting too stressed," she said.
Tomaree High School will hold its year 12 formal on November 8 while Irrawang High will host its on November 11 at Noah's on the Beach.
