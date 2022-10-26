Port Stephens Examiner
House of the Week: 47 Rigney Street, Shoal Bay

October 26 2022 - 1:30pm
House of the Week: 47 Rigney Street, Shoal Bay

House of the Week

  • 47 Rigney Street, Shoal Bay
  • 4 bed 2 bath 2 car
  • For sale: Contact agent
  • Agency: LJ Hooker Nelson Bay
  • Agent: Cameron Cooper, 0434 006 031
  • Inspect: By appointment

This spacious family home with hints of Spanish influences is less than 1km from the stunning Shoal Bay beach and everything synonymous with a coastal lifestyle.

