House of the Week: 47 Rigney Street, Shoal Bay

This spacious family home with hints of Spanish influences is less than 1km from the stunning Shoal Bay beach and everything synonymous with a coastal lifestyle.
Famous for its boutique cafes, restaurants, swimming beaches and picturesque headland walks, Shoal Bay is one of the most sought-after places to call home.
There is room for the whole posse in this two-storey, solid-brick residence. Downstairs, a large open living area with a slow-combustion heater adjoins the bespoke timber and white-tiled kitchen and dining area.
Step down two stairs to an even larger family room and outside to the undercover entertaining area. There is a study or fourth bedroom on this level too.
Upstairs, the king-sized main bedroom has an en suite while the other bedrooms share the beautifully renovated family bathroom which features a clawfoot bath.
Crisp white walls, dark timber floors and array of textures add style and flair to this supremely comfortable family home. There is also a double garage on the 545sqm corner block.
