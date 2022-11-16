Coastline Pools is an independent family-owned company, started over 40 years ago by the patriarch, Ross Parker.
They specialise in premium Australian-made swimming pools and following through to ongoing regular pool servicing, maintenance, installations and repairs, both in store and on site.
Entered in the Services and Trades category, Coastline Pools consists of the construction team, service and maintenance, office and front of shop, with all teams working together to make a highly successful and well-functioning team.
"We service a vast area from Dungog and beyond to the Singleton area, Port Stephens through to Medowie, Raymond Terrace and local areas, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie to the Central Coast, Maitland and surrounding suburbs and throughout the Hunter Valley Region," owner Adam Parker said.
"It takes a well-functioning, close-knit team to be competitive and successful in the current market. We pride ourselves on excellence and consistency, in both the building aspects and customer service, raising the bar on all facets of the business."
"A win for Coastline Pools in the Port Stephens Local Business Awards would mean that we have been recognised by the local community for excelling in our business.
"It doesn't get much better when you are rewarded for doing your best," Adam said.
