Doctor Kelvin Kong, a Worimi man and Australia's first recognised Indigenous surgeon, is among the nominees for the 2023 NSW Australian of the Year Awards.
The Hunter's highly acclaimed ear, nose and throat surgeon is up against a former Socceroo fighting for human rights, a country fireman, a palliative care pioneer, a Sikh charity founder and the young woman who started the call for sexual consent education.
They are just some of the 16 people in the running to be named the NSW Australian of the Year, NSW Senior Australian of the Year, NSW Young Australian of the Year and NSW Local Hero.
The winners will be announced in Sydney on Wednesday, November 2.
They will then join other state and territory awardees as national finalists, with the winners to be announced in Canberra on January 25, 2023.
Dr Kong is one of Port Stephens' most esteemed exports.
Having grown up in Shoal Bay, a young Kelvin Kong attended the old Nelson Bay High School, of which he was elected captain of in 1991.
Port Stephens fishing identity John 'Stinker' Clarke was one of Dr Kong's teachers at Nelson Bay High School as well as rugby coach with the Nelson Bay Gropers.
Mr Clarke recalled 'Kongy' as a popular, respectful kid who excelled on the rugby pitch.
While Mr Clarke said he was was keen for Kelvin to continue his rugby career with the Randwick club, as he had the ability and determination to reach the top grade, he was glad that, ultimately, he followed a different path.
"Wiser advice from family to focus on his academic opportunities was taken with outstanding results," Mr Clarke said.
"With all of Kongy's achievements, his greatest trait, in my opinion, is his pride and involvement in his extended family.
"He has never forgotten who he is and where he has come from. Being considered as a recipient of Australian of the Year is no surprise to me."
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington said she was a "big fan" of Dr Kong and described him as a "legend".
"Port Stephens is backing you all the way," Ms Washington said in wishing him luck in the Australian of the Year awards.
Dr Kong is a surgeon specialising in paediatric and adult otolaryngology (head and neck surgery).
When he is not working out of his practice in Broadmeadow, Dr Kong researches Alloiococcus otitidis - an organism prevalent in ear disease - with the Hunter Medical Research Institute.
He is passionate about addressing the disparity in health outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous children, and spends countless hours working in remote communities around Australia each year.
According to Dr Kong, Australian Indigenous children experience the highest levels of chronic otitis media in the world, affecting up to 70 per cent of children in remote communities.
Determined to change the statistics, Dr Kong has dedicated his career to early intervention.
He has never forgotten who he is and where he has come from. Being considered as a recipient of Australian of the Year is no surprise to me.- - John 'Stinker' Clarke
"If we can reduce the risk of hearing loss we can have a direct impact on a child's ability to learn and develop," he said.
"The change that we see is remarkable - we can take them from limited hearing and language skills to fully functioning teenagers with real employment prospects."
Dr Kong is a conjoint Associate Professor for the School of Medicine and Public Health at the University of Newcastle, where he lectures.
He was awarded the Menzies Medallion - the highest award offered by the Menzies School of Health Research - in 2020 in recognition for his leadership in Aboriginal health service delivery, advocacy and research.
In 2021 Dr Kong was named Newcastle's Citizen of the Year and received the prestigious Australian Society of Medical Research Medal. The national honour recognised his work with Indigenous communities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.