Esteemed Worimi doctor Kelvin Kong among 2023 NSW Australian of the Year Award finalists

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated October 23 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 11:30pm
Associate Professor Kelvin Kong, a highly acclaimed ear, nose and throat surgeon from Port Stephens, is a finalist in the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards. Picture by HMRI.

Doctor Kelvin Kong, a Worimi man and Australia's first recognised Indigenous surgeon, is among the nominees for the 2023 NSW Australian of the Year Awards.

